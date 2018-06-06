It's confirmed: Trump-Kim summit to take place at this five-star hotel

Find out here

While Shangri-La Hotel was tipped to be the venue for Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un’s historic summit, it has now been confirmed that the meeting would take place at the luxurious Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island.

UPDATE: The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 5, 2018

With a week to go until the summit, it is reported that the delegations from the US and North Korea met four times last week at the Capella Hotel to finalise the logistics of the summit.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. local time on June 12 (9 p.m. ET on June 11).