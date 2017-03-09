Is your business ready for tomorrow?
Take a look at this event…
The future of business in the UK is changing as artificial intelligence is advancing.
If you’re looking to push your business vision to the next step then the Sage Summit is the place for you!
It’s the place to network and learn from the experts, you will even be able to get your hands on the latest cutting-edge technology to test drive.
The event will take place on the 5-6 April at ExCel in London, UK.
The Sage Summit will feature leading keynote speakers:
- Martha Lane Fox CBE, British businesswoman, philanthropist, and public servant.
- Jamal Edwards MBE, CEO SBTV, digital entrepreneur
- Deborah Meaden, UK entrepreneur and Dragon’s’ Den investor
- Sahar Hashemi OBE, Entrepreneur
- Stephen Kelly, Sage Chief Executive Officer
- Nick Goode, EVP, Product Management, Sage
- Alan Laing, EVP, Partners and Alliances, Sage
- Jennifer Warawa, EVP, Product Marketing, Sage
As well as this you can plan ahead and set your own agenda to make the most out of the event, so it best suits your business needs.