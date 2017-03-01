Is Uber heading for a car crash?

The latest…

With dark storm clouds surrounding Uber it soon became worse after yesterday’s resignation from the engineering chief. Uber’s chief executive, Travis Kalanick asked Amit Singhal to resign from the company.

This comes after Uber is facing accusations of sexual harassment and that Uber’s culture has allowed this to go unpunished within the company.

Uber launched an urgent investigation into its workplace company practices last week after a damning blog written by Susan Fowler, this alleged discrimination and sexual harassment that she suffered within the workplace.

Former and current staff members have come forward and said that HR is ignoring the harassment claims.

Kalanick said in response to Susan Fowler’s blog, it is “abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for and believes in”.

Uber has faced a torrent of criticism after the sexual harassment claims.

The firm has also lost an estimated 200,000 customers after a protest when the company temporarily turned on surge pricing, during the demonstration at JFK, this was over Trump’s travel ban.

Since January 20 we’ve reported on:

Jan 20, Uber agreeing to pay $20m over false promises to drivers.

Feb 2, Kalanick resigns from Trump.

Feb 13, Cheating Frenchman sues Uber after affair is revealed.

Feb 20, Urgent Uber investigation after sexual harassment claims by Susan Fowler.

Feb 21, UK barrister, Jolyon Maugham QC sues Uber for £20m unpaid VAT.

Feb 24, Alphabet is suing Uber for $1.5bn.

March 1 Uber’s Chief Kalanick issues apology over a row with a driver.

On top of everything else, last week two of Uber’s early angel investors, Mitch and Freada Kapor put the foot on the gas of this car crash even further to denounce the “toxic patterns” and “destructive culture” within Uber, in an open letter that was posted online.