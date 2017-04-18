iRobot is suing Hoover and Black & Decker

The firm has sold more than 15m vacuums to date

iRobot has made the decision to sue Hoover and Black & Decker as well as other firms over claims they used its technologies without permission.

In legal findings the firm cites many different patents, this includes the misuse of its obstacle-detection system, brush designs as well as navigation controls.

The firm is now looking for financial compensation and would like to block any further use of its tech.

Those accused of using the tech without permission have yet to respond on the issue.

iRobot first started selling robot vacuums in 2002, under the Roomba brand. The company has said it’s sold more than 15m units to date.

The firm said in a statement to the Boston Globe newspaper:”The filing of this litigation signals our commitment to protecting our investments,”

“iRobot will not stand by while others offer products that infringe on our intellectual property.”

