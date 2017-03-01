Irn Bru set to get sugar cut

What do you think of the new move?

The maker of Irn Bru, AG Barr has made the decision to cut sugar from some its best known drinks.

This is due to the government crackdown on the fizzy drink industry.

The company which also makes Rubicon and Tizer has said it was “accelerating its long-standing sugar reduction programme”.

It said by the autumn it is intending to make changes to 90 per cent of its portfolio, drinks will contain less than 5g of sugar per 100ml.

The UK government is planning to go ahead with a new levy on drinks which contain copious amounts of sugar in April 2018.

The Soft Drinks Industry Levy (SDIL) will have two different bands to it in the UK, one is for soft drinks which contain more than 5g of sugar per 100ml and one with drinks that contain more than 8g per 100ml.

Ministers are hoping the new levy will help tackle obesity.

Chief executive Roger White said: “Evidence shows that consumers want to reduce their sugar intake while still enjoying great tasting drinks.”

“We’ve responded by significantly reducing sugar across our portfolio in recent years, through reformulation and innovation.”

“Today’s announcement builds on this progress and we are now expanding our successful sugar reduction plans to include our iconic Irn Bru brand.”

He added: “We will continue to respond to our consumers and adapt to their changing preferences, offering great tasting products that are right for this generation of consumers and the next.”