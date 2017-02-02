Iraq human rights lawyer Phil Shiner struck off over misconduct

Take a look…

Human rights lawyer Phil Shiner is struck off over misconduct after he brought abuse claims against UK troops after the Iraq War.

Shiner was from the now-defunct law firm Public Interest Lawyers, he had 12 charges of misconduct proved against him by a panel of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal.

He admitted acting recklessly after claiming UK troops unlawfully killed, tortured and mistreated Iraqis.

The defence secretary said Shiner had “made soldiers’ lives a misery”.

Michael Fallon told the BBC: “The decent thing for him to do now would be to apologise,”

It was also found in five of the charges that Shiner had acted dishonestly, this included agreeing to pay “sweeteners” to a fixer, who is understood to be known as Abu Jamal. This was to get him to change his evidence in the £31m Al-Sweady Inquiry.

Shiner did not attend the hearing, he had written to the tribunal saying he was unwell and that he couldn’t afford to pay for a defence lawyer.