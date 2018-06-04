IO Asset Management buys £27.3m of industrials for Tesco Pension Fund

4 June 2018 | By LLB Reporter

What you need to know

IO Asset Management has bought six multi-let industrial estates on behalf of Tesco Pension Fund (TPF) for a total of £27.3m.

The estates comprise 428,000 sq ft of space and their purchase reflects an average net initial yield of around 6.25 per cent and a reversionary yield in excess of 7.5 per cent, with a 16 per cent vacancy.

These are the first purchases following IO’s appointment by TPF on a £60m segregated mandates to buy and hold multi-tenanted industrial and urban logistics estates with a value of £2m to £10m.

The purchased properties are:

§  Pembroke Court in Runcorn comprises 150,000 sq ft was purchased at a net initial yield of 5.3 per cent

§  Bishops Court in Warrington (110,000 sq ft/NIY 6.1 per cent)

§  Severn Link Distribution Centre in Chepstow (80,000 sq ft/NIY 6.7 per cent)

§  Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate in Mansfield (36,000 sq ft/NIY 6.7 per cent)

§  Centurion Court in Milton Keynes (24,000 sq ft/NIY 6.3 per cent)

§  Thames Trading Estate in Salford (31,000 sq ft/NIY 6.7 per cent)

Angus Scott-Brown, Managing Director of IO Asset Management, commented: “These purchases represent just under half of the original mandate to acquire multi-let industrial estates for Tesco Pension Fund.

“Our focus is on finding high quality properties with active management potential, and we are continuing to identify similar opportunities across the UK”.

