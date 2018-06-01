Introducing: The world’s first cinema car

Take a look

A unique Cinema Car has come to town - it comes with an ultra-thin 42” screen illuminated by LED uplighters; red, cinema-style, velvet curtains; black-out windows; and surround sound – just like in a real cinema. To top off the experience, the Cinema Car has plush, red velvet seats and drinks holders for those all-important movie refreshments.

What’s more, thanks to the ‘Go Anywhere’ Connect Device, customers can now benefit from unlimited wi-fi: meaning they can choose from thousands of films to watch in cinema-style comfort.

This summer, the Cinema Car will be touring Hertz UK branches including London Heathrow, London Marble Arch and Edinburgh Airport to give customers the chance to get in and experience it for themselves.

The car is currently being trialled in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain with customers across Europe being given the chance to experience the ultimate in car entertainment.