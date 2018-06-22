Institute of Coding launches to tackle UK digital skills crisis

Hurrah for tech

The Institute of Coding (IoC), a consortium of universities and employers, with a mission to develop the next generation of digital talent at degree level and above. The IoC was formally launched last night at a special event in the House of Lords.

The IoC will bring together the worlds of academia and industry with a remit to spread digital skills across the UK. The IoC organisation will work specifically to develop specialist skills training in areas of strategic importance and boost equality and diversity in digital education and careers. This will be delivered through degrees, degree apprenticeships, short courses, continuing professional development, innovative learning facilities and other outreach activities.

As part of its role, the IoC will also produce research, analysis and intelligence to anticipate future skills gaps across the UK workforce.

The Institute of Coding is a £20 million government investment funded through the Office for Students, and is matched by £20 million pounds of investment from partners.

Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the Office for Students, comments: “The Institute of Coding is a fantastic example of universities and businesses working together to develop the digital skills needed for the UK economy. I am delighted that the institute will also encourage and support groups who are traditionally underrepresented in the digital sector, including female school leavers and women returners.”

Dr Rachid Hourizi, director, Institute of Coding comments: “We have a clear commitment to tackling the digital skills shortfall by making it easier for students, people at work and potential learners that we have not previously reached to access higher education and improve their technical abilities. We believe every person, whatever their background, deserves the opportunity to improve their digital skillsets through flexible learning convenient to their needs, whether that be face-to-face or online, full or part-time and as a stand-alone activity or part of an existing job.”

The IoC has already established a network of 25 academic institutions and 60 businesses to deliver these programmes. We are working closely with our partners in industry to help equip new entrants and experienced professionals with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy.”