In full: Elon Musk's memo announcing Tesla shake-up

Sent an email to staff

According to the latest memo, Tesla boss Elon Musk has told employees that the company is undergoing a “thorough reorganization” as it contends with production problems, senior staff departures and recent crashes involving its electric cars.

In his email to staff, Musk said Tesla was “flattening the management structure to improve communication,” combining functions and trimming activities “not vital to the success of our mission” in the reorganization.

The memo is as below:

Elon Musk tells employees this morning that Tesla will undergo a management restructuring, according to memo. pic.twitter.com/DziDhH8tHO — Tim Higgins (@timkhiggins) May 14, 2018

According to reports, the memo comes at a time when a number of Tesla executives, including senior vice president of engineering Doug Field, are either quitting or taking a break from the company.

