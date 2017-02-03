Iceberg lettuce shortage hits UK supermarkets

Why is there a sudden shortage?

The supermarket giant Tesco has made the decision to ration its iceberg lettuces, this comes as the company said poor weather in Europe was to blame.

It said that bad weather in Spain had caused “availability issues”, however suppliers are working on resolving the issue.

The Daily Mail said, that Morrisons limited customers to buying three heads of broccoli and three iceberg lettuces.

The news comes after the UK saw a shortage of courgettes last month, due to poor weather conditions in southern Europe which ruined crops.

Customers took to social media to post photos of empty shelves in Tesco stores.

One notice read: “Due to continued weather problems in Spain there is a shortage of iceberg lettuce.”

“To protect the availability to all our customers, we are limiting bulk purchases to three per person. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”