Huge amount of Brits throw away turkey and sprouts at Christmas

Does the Christmas dinner worry you?

A new report has found that a third of Brits have admitted to throwing away turkey and sprouts for their Christmas dinner before it even reaches the table, this is due to a lack of culinary knowhow.

Figures show that UK households throw a massive 7m tonnes of food every single year.

New research found by supermarket giant Sainsbury’s shows that many people will throw away more food over the festive period because they don’t know how to prepare or cook it.

The survey is part of Sainsbury’s “waste less, save more” scheme, a £10m, five-year programme to help tackle food waste.

Two in every five people worry about preparing their Christmas meal in fear of burning or under cooking it.

Of all the festive treats out there, turkey is the item Brits struggle with the most, with one in ten binning a whole turkey due to a cooking failure.

A huge 60 per cent of those surveyed said undercooking a food item was their biggest fear.

Paul Crewe, head of sustainability, engineering, energy and environment at Sainsbury’s, said: “Food plays a huge part in making the perfect Christmas, but for many of us, due to a lack of kitchen confidence, it’s not just the turkey that’ll end up being completely stuffed”

“Over a third of us will face a festive food fiasco and, whether you’ve spoiled the sprouts or toasted turkey, it’ll be both food and money in the bin.”