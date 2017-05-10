HSBC's group chairman just took up a new role

Here’s what you need to know

Lord Saatchi, chairman of the Centre for Policy Studies, today announces the appointments of Douglas Flint and Lord Hill of Oareford to the Board of the Centre for Policy Studies.



Flint is group chairman of HSBC, a position from which he will step down at the end of September. After 18 years in public practice with KPMG, ultimately as a partner, he joined HSBC as Group Finance Director in 1995, becoming Group Chairman in December 2010.



He chairs the CityUK/CBBC China Market Advisory Group, and is a member of the International Business Leaders’ Advisory Councils of the Mayors of Beijing and Shanghai. He is also a Trustee of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity Board and chairs the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Just Finance Foundation. He was an independent external member of the Financial Services Trade and Investment Board in the UK until July 2015 and has been, by invitation from the Prime Minister, a British Business Ambassador since January 2014. In 2006 he was honoured with a CBE in recognition of his services to the finance industry.



Jonathan Hill is the former European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union from 2014 to 2016. He previously served in the Cabinet as Leader of the House of Lords and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster from 2013 to 2014, having been Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Schools from 2010 to 2013. He resigned from his role as European Commissioner following the UK referendum in 2016. He has recently stated that, post-Brexit, the UK should “get on with it”, forging a constructive relationship with the EU after Britain has left.



He has held a number of roles in politics since the 1980s having been a special adviser to Kenneth Clarke and Political Secretary to the Prime Minister, John Major, before being appointed a Government Minister in 2010. He is a Trustee of Teach First and is on the Council of Management of the Ditchley Foundation.



Lord Saatchi said: “I am delighted that Douglas Flint and Jonathan Hill have agreed to join the Board of the CPS. Douglas’ international experience is highly respected by business leaders and politicians across the world. Jonathan’s deep knowledge of the European Union, combined with his life-long involvement with politics, are highly regarded throughout Westminster and beyond.



I have no doubt that their acumen, insight and charm will make them brilliant additions to the Board of the Centre for Policy Studies.”



Douglas Flint comments: “I have long admired the work of the CPS and its important contribution to policy formulation. I am looking forward very much to joining the Board and contributing to its agenda.”



Lord Hill said: “The CPS has been at the forefront of clear thinking about the future of Britain for as long as I can remember. As we leave the EU, we need that clarity more than ever to help us overcome the challenges we will face and to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead.”