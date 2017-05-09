HSBC rolls out talking ATMs

Here’s why

HSBC UK has announced that it has rolled out over 1,500 Talking ATMs across the UK, allowing customers who are blind or partially sighted to receive spoken instructions at cash machines.



Working in partnership with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), the audio service will make it easier for those living with sight loss to retain their financial independence.



Over two million people in the UK live with sight loss and of these almost half feel cut off from people and things around them. Everyday tasks, such as getting money out or checking a bank balance on a cash machine can be difficult when you are blind or partially sighted, with over a quarter of people living with sight loss saying that getting information from banks was not accessible. People with sight loss will be able to use HSBC cash machines independently by simply plugging headphones into the cash machine audio jack and listening to instructions.



Steve Tyler, RNIB’s head of solutions, strategy and planning said: “Helping people living with sight loss remain independent and carry out day to day tasks with confidence is at the heart of what we do. By offering practical help – such as Talking ATMs – our aim is to empower individuals so they can experience the same freedom as everyone else.”