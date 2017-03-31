HSBC lets customers choose from more non-gender specific titles

The bank has made some changes

HSBC has come to the decision to let customers choose from more non-gender specific titles for their accounts.

Customers could originally only choose from Mr, Mrs, Ms or the gender neutral Mx but now they can choose from a total of nine different titles, including “M” and “Misc”.

The titles are designed so that non-binary people have even more choices if they do not wish to be identified as a certain gender.

The bank also spoke of how it has simplified the process if customers wish to change their gender on their accounts.

Royal Bank of Scotland as well as Barclays also have the option for customers to choose gender neutral titles.

A spokesperson for LGBT lobby group Stonewall said: “It’s great to see an increasing number of organisations prioritise issues affecting trans people.”

“The banking sector has taken huge strides towards making lesbian, gay, bi and trans employees and customers feel valued.”

“This was demonstrated earlier this year by Lloyds Banking Group, who came number one in our top 100 LGBT inclusive employers in Britain.”

