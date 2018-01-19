HSBC launches £100m fund for Carillion suppliers

Here’s why

HSBC UK has announced an emergency fund to help customers in Carillion’s supply chain and impacted by its recent liquidation.

The fund opens today and will be used to help waive fees on financing facilities as well as to offer short-term capital repayment holidays for the worst affected firms.

In addition, HSBC UK is contacting companies who may need help, to discuss how we can best support them. HSBC UK business customers who want to contact us should speak to their Relationship Manager or call us on our dedicated Carillion helpline, 0800 0121 614.

Speaking about the launch of the fund, Amanda Murphy, Head of Commercial Banking for HSBC UK, said: “We have set up an emergency fund to help any Carillion supplier facing financial difficulty and will make decisions taking recent events into full consideration.

“Any sudden change can impact a small business. The recent news about Carillion will have left many companies in their supply chain worried about their short-term cash flow and longer term plans. We are committed to helping any small business customers impacted with sensitivity and understanding, and we are trying to contact anyone we think may have been affected.”