HSBC appoints new chairman

Who is it?

HSBC has appointed Mark Tucker, who is the chief executive of Asian insurer AIA, as its group chairman.

Tucker is set to take on the new role on the 1 October, he will be succeeding Douglas Flint.

This appointment also breaks HSBC’s tradition of appointing a chairman from inside the business.

HSBC is Europe’s biggest bank but much of its profits are generated from Asia.

Tucker has been the chief executive of AIA for seven years, during this time he has also overseen the insurers expansion into Asia.

Previously, Tucker had also been chief executive at Prudential. He will bring with him experience from being at the top of a UK financial giant as well as his Asian exposure.

