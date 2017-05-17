How your phone can improve your mental health

New data shows

New research reveals that 24 per cent of Brits use a smartphone app to improve their mental health.



Mobile phone retailer, Carphone Warehouse polled the British public to discover how our everyday health has been transformed by smartphones. The research reveals that apps aren’t just having an impact on our physical health, as users are taking to their phones to help improve their overall mental health.



A growing number of smartphone apps are now helping people to self-manage a variety of conditions such as anxiety, depression, diabetes, and other conditions from home.



One in three Brits who reside in the capital admitted they have used a smartphone app as a means of combatting mental health problems.



The number of people affected by mental health problems is rising. In 1990, 416m people suffered from depression or anxiety worldwide and these numbers rose to 615m in 2013.



Nearly one in 10 youngsters aged five to 16 in the UK are affected by a mental health problem. 70 per cent of young people who experience a mental health problem do not receive the appropriate support^.



Interestingly, the highest proportion of Brits using apps to better their mental health falls into the 25 to 34-year-old age bracket, with a quarter (25 per cent) of 18 to 24-year-olds also admitting they use their device to help deal with mental health issues that they are currently facing.



Elizabeth Skelton, head of health and safety at Dixons Carphone, said: “There is no question that the smartphone is the most innovative consumer product of all time and they are still constantly changing everyday life.