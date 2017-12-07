How to cope with losing your job at Christmas

Check out these helpful tips

Being handed a P45 just before the Christmas break is enough to send even the most positive individual into a tailspin. The unemployment rate in the UK is relatively low right now (it was 4.2 per cent in July), but Christmas is not the best time to be looking for a new job. So, how can you avoid a complete meltdown if your employer tells you it’s not working out a week before Christmas?

Don’t lose hope

Nobody can take hope away from you. Yes, losing your job right before the festive break truly sucks, but sliding into depression and hitting the pub is not going to help. You may have a family to support and kids to think of. Be positive and look to the future. A new and exciting year is only a few short weeks away!

Prioritise spending

Christmas is a time when we go a bit crazy. We buy things we don’t need, indulge the kids, and spend way too much money on presents, only to end up with a hefty credit card bill in January. If you have lost your job, you may have one more pay packet and some severance pay to tide you over, but it is essential that you tighten your belt and embrace austerity – at least for a while. Payday loans online will cover your immediate expenses if you are desperate, but this should only ever be a short-term solution while you organise benefits (if applicable) or look for another job. You can find payday loans online through reputable providers such as Cash Lady.

Be honest and open

Don’t be that person who leaves the house at 7.30 each morning and sits on a park bench all day with a copy of the Daily Mail. Tell your loved ones and friends what has happened. You never know, someone might know of a job you can apply for, or at the very least, a temporary position to keep you going over Christmas.

Ask for help

If you are short of money and Christmas is hanging on the edge of a cliff, ask loved ones for help. Don’t be ashamed to admit you are struggling to pay the bills or buy presents for the kids. We all need help at times and losing your job at Christmas is one such time when there is no shame in accepting charity. If you have no food, visit the local food bank or graciously accept an invitation to stay with a friend over the festive holiday. ‘Tis the season of goodwill!

Revisit your CV and start looking for a new job

You are only allowed one day of feeling sorry for yourself. That’s it. Once you have got the whole self-pity thing out of your system, dust off your CV and begin applying for jobs. Use LinkedIn to reach out to prospective employers, put feelers out, and sign up with employment agencies. It might even be worth taking on a seasonal job to bring in some extra cash – most retailers are desperate for casual staff over Christmas.

Try not to let this experience drag you down. Remember, periods of hardship are character building – you will get through this and come out stronger and more resilient to adversity.