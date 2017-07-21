How apps can help to improve your productivity at work

But which ones?

We all have many apps on our phones and tablets but how many of them are actually any good or improve our lives? Some do help us get through our day and some definitely entertain us but wouldn’t it be wonderful if we had some apps that helped to make our day more productive? Of course it would! The people at Davitt Corporate Partners have put together this useful infographic which outlines a number of apps which will do just that. It’s split into segments for different concerns you might need to address and it indicates the platforms, the costs, the benefits and the features of each app. Check it out below.