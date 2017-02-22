Hotpoint tumble dryer fiasco: Owners told to unplug faulty machines due to fire risk

Here’s everything you need to know…

The maker of both Hotpoint and Indesit tumble dryers has recently changed its advice to anyone who owns one of its potentially dangerous machines.

It has told customers to unplug the devices until they can be repaired.

Whirlpool updated its advice on its website on Wednesday, this is because the company received two enforcement notices from Peterborough trading standards.

Whirlpool is currently in the process of replacing or repairing an estimated 5.3m potentially faulty machines across the UK.

The repairs came about after the company identified a safety defect back in November 2015, this was to do with fluff touching the heating element of the machine.

The company initially didn’t recall any of the products, it originally told customers they could use the machines whilst waiting for the modification, they were also advised not to leave it unattended.

The Whirlpool website now says: “Trading standards confirmed, following an internal review by independent experts, that the modification programme remains the most effective way of resolving this issue. As a result, we will continue with our efforts to provide consumers with a free of charge modification as quickly as possible. The modification programme will continue. Trading standards have also notified us that updated usage advice should be communicated to affected consumers. If your tumble dryer is affected by this issue then you should unplug it and do not use it until the modification has taken place.”