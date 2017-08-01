Homeserve just acquired this fast-growing British business

Take a look

HomeServe plc, the international home repairs and improvements business, has entered into an agreement to acquire Help-Link UK Limited to create a new UK-wide home heating business, bringing together installations, servicing and repairs.

Martin Bennett, CEO of HomeServe UK, said: “Of the one million homeowner boiler installations in the UK every year, the vast majority are undertaken by local and regional tradesmen. There is significant opportunity for a new end-to-end business to offer the accessibility of a local tradesman, combined with the scale and expertise of a national network.

“At HomeServe, we have invested significantly in gas servicing and repairs as well as in our boiler and smart thermostat installation capabilities. The acquisition of Help-Link boosts our installation resources and will help us give our customers the complete and competitive service we know they want. We look forward to welcoming the Help-Link team to the HomeServe family.”

Richard Harrison, Chief Executive of Help-Link, added: “Having established firm foundations for our business, we are looking forward to becoming part of the HomeServe family and making a significant contribution towards achieving national coverage.”