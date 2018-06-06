Holidaymakers fall victim to theft before even boarding the plane

Study finds

With over 23.8 million Brits jetting off on holiday this summer, Policy Expert warns holidaymakers to be vigilant, even at the airport, as more than one in ten (11 per cent) say they have fallen victim to theft before even boarding the plane, or know someone who has.

The study of over 4,700 people showed that almost half (46 per cent) will be going away this summer and this number may rise, as 13 per cent are still undecided. For some, this holiday will be one of many this year, as almost a third (32 per cent) of Brits have at least two holidays, while one in seven (14 per cent) have three and a lucky 9 per cent jet off more than three times. 36 per cent have one holiday a year.

While travellers will no doubt be excited prior to their getaways, Policy Expert is warning holidaymakers to be cautious of pickpockets, particularly at the airport. The study found that more than one in ten (11 per cent) have or know someone who has fallen victim to theft before even boarding the plane. Money/currency is the most common stolen item, followed by mobile phones, sunglasses, purses/wallets and cameras. One in 20 (5 per cent) also say they have actually found a lost item themselves and handed it in before taking off.

The most common items stolen at airports:

1. Money/currency

2. Phone

3. Sunglasses

4. Purse/wallet

5. Camera

6. Hand luggage bag

7. Jewellery

8. Passport/travel documents

9. Tablet/iPad

10. Laptop

When it comes to going away, the average traveller takes luggage worth almost £400. A third (31 per cent) state they pack valuables worth between £201-£500, while a fifth (20 per cent) pack items worth up between £501-£1,000 and 6 per cent carry items valued between £1,001-£2,000.

The study also found that Brits aren’t always protected when going abroad, particularly as more than one in ten (11 per cent) admit they don’t take out travel insurance, while a quarter (25 per cent) of Brits don’t have away from home cover included in their home insurance policy and more than a third (37 per cent) aren’t sure. For those falling victim to theft at the airport, many can potentially claim on their home insurance policy if they have away from home cover, however almost half (45 per cent) are unaware of this.

Adam Powell, Operations Director at Policy Expert, commented: “For many holidaymakers, going away begins at the airport. The issue is that airports are busy and with the holiday excitement taking off, it’s easy to get distracted. But unfortunately, thieves are on the lookout for victims. So keep an eye on your luggage, currency and any items purchased at the airport and be vigilant around others. Also check whether your home insurance policy includes away from home cover – this will reimburse you should a personal possession be lost or stolen while out of the house at the airport. The last thing you want is for thieves to spoil your holiday before you’re even up in the air.”