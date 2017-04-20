Higher prices increased sales at Unilever

These are the figures

Unilever has said higher prices increased its sales in the first three months of the year.

Unilever owns brands such as Dove, Ben & Jerry’s and other big product names, the firm reported an underlying sales growth of 2.9 per cent.

Chief executive Paul Polman said: “The first quarter shows growth once more ahead of our markets.”

“This reflects our continued investment in both innovations and brand support and reconfirms the strength of our long-term sustainable compounding growth model.”

Unilever said recently that it would aim to cut costs and sell or spin off its struggling spreads business, this includes brands such as Flora and Stork.

Excluding that unit, Unilever said its underlying sales were 3.4 per cent.

The firm’s total sales were 13.3bn euros (£11.1bn), this was up by six per cent. Sales declined in both Europe and North America.

Unilever has also said that it expects to see sales growth of three to five per cent for the year.

