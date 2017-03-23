Higher fuel prices hit consumer pockets

Take a look at the figures

UK retail sales saw a relatively small incline of 1.4 per cent in February, this is compared with the previous month. Higher fuel prices have begun to affect consumers.

Sales volumes fell by 1.4 per cent for the three months to February, this is a much sharper decline than the 0.4 per cent seen in the three months to January.

Fuel prices skyrocketed by 18.7 per cent in February compared with the same month last year.

ONS statistician Kate Davies, said: “The underlying trend suggests that rising petrol prices in particular have had a negative effect on the overall quantity of goods bought over the last three months,”

