High street spending set to rise with warm weather and a late Easter

Will you be visiting the shops this Easter?

UK high streets are expected to get busy this Easter weekend, forecasters are predicting that more people will be going out to spend their money on food and drink.

The warmer weather and the fact that Easter falls on a weekend not long after March’s pay day means that there is expected to be an 8.8 per cent increase of shoppers on the high street. These figures are according to the latest footfall predictions from retail analyst Springboard.

Footfall at all outlets is expected to rise by 5.4 per cent year on year.

Springboard director Diane Wehrle said: “Last year Easter took place on 25 March, a few days in advance of national payday for many shoppers. This combined with poor weather, impacted footfall, which declined across retail destinations from Easter Saturday onwards.”

She also added: “Mild spring weather is forecast for this Easter, which falls after the national payday. This strongly indicates that more shoppers will visit retail destinations over the weekend compared with last year.”

