Here's why UK watchdog has warned against China's ZTE

It ‘poses risk to UK security’

National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has written to organisations in the UK’s telecommunications sector warning them about using services or equipment from Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE as it would have a “long term negative effect on the security of the UK”.

“NCSC assess that the national security risks arising from the use of ZTE equipment or services within the context of the existing UK telecommunications infrastructure cannot be mitigated,” Ian Levy, the Technical Director of the cyber security watchdog, told media.

Levy has sent a letter to UK telecoms companies, the Chinese company and UK regulator Ofcom warning that “the use of ZTE equipment or services within existing telecommunications infrastructure would present risk to UK national security that could not be mitigated effectively or practicably”., according to reports.