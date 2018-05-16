Here's why: Deliveroo staff to get shares worth £10m

Except delivery riders

All employees at Deliveroo, regardless of seniority but not delivery riders, will receive a share of equity totalling nearly £10m, the British food takeaway app announced today.

Founder and Chief Executive Will Shu confirmed today that he wanted to reward with share options the nearly 2,000 permanent staff at the firm, which is valued at around $2bn.

“Our phenomenal growth and success has been made possible thanks to the hard work, commitment and passion of the people who make this company what it is, and that deserves recognition which is why I want all employees to be owners in Deliveroo and to have a real stake in the company’s future as we expand and grow,” Shu added.

The development comes at a time when there are reports that Deliveroo, which has subsequently expanded abroad and now operates in 12 countries, is considering a stock market flotation.