Here's how brands are wasting millions of pounds

FMCG brands in the UK could be misspending millions of pounds a year through inefficient shopper marketing campaigns, according to one of the sector’s leading experts.

Brands and their agencies spend around £1.5bn per year on shopper marketing, aiming to influence decisions at the point of purchase. But according to BASE Technologies, a leading international retail media tech company, a frequent lack of focus on ROI means millions of pounds are being spent unnecessarily.

At a time when inflation and the devalued sterling is placing huge amounts of pressure on FMCG manufactures, Jon Southcombe, the founder and MD of BASE Technologies believes optimised shopper marketing campaigns offer brands and agencies a strong option for driving value.

He says: “FMCG manufactures and brands spend huge amounts each year trying to get their products noticed by consumers. But all too often, shopper marketing campaigns aren’t strategic enough, and are disjointed and inefficient as a result. In the current climate where brands are really feeling the squeeze, an optimised shopper marketing programme could offer significant relief.”

The news comes as BASE Technologies today launches a revolutionary new solution to help optimise the shopper marketing process. BASE™ for Brands is an end-to-end software solution that lets manufacturers, brands and agencies budget, plan, deliver and evaluate their shopper marketing campaigns.

Currently used by the likes of Heineken, Unilever and PepsiCo; the cloud-based BASE for Brands is an end-to-end solution, making it highly efficient, and flexible.

Southcombe comments: “Our solution helps brands overcome the challenge of a fragmented approach by integrating the entire process into one platform. Because of this, it is highly useable and offers a much higher level of insight. It helps brands with innovation, better targeting, evaluation – all with a very clear focus on ROI. It can be easily integrated with existing systems, streamlining shopper marketing needs within one solution.”