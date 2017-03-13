Hello UK: Vodafone to create 2,000 jobs

Vodafone is set to create over 2,000 jobs in the UK in a bid to improve its customer service.

The roles would be filled over the next two years with almost 800 new jobs in Manchester, almost 150 in Newark, more than 150 in Stoke-on-Trent and

Also, its third-party customer service partners will create almost 600 jobs in Newcastle upon Tyne, nearly 200 roles in the west of Scotland and 100 in Cardiff.

Vodafone’s UK chief executive, Nick Jeffery, said: “These new, skilled roles will make a real difference to our customers and a real difference to the communities that are the focus of our customer services investment.

“Our ambition is to give our customers the best experience possible, providing an outstanding level of service and support as we continue to invest in building the biggest and best network in Britain.”

The Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said Vodafone was “one of our country’s great international success stories”.

She added: “It’s fantastic this global organisation is demonstrating its confidence in the UK by creating new jobs across the North, in the Midlands, in Scotland and in Wales.”