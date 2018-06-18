Heineken to invest £44m into UK pubs during 2018

Here’s why

Heinken UK is making its largest ever annual investment in Star Pubs & Bars, investing £44m during 2018. This investment is more than double the figure invested last year (£20m) and brings its total expenditure on pubs to almost £140m over the past five years.

Around a quarter of Star’s 2,900 pubs will benefit from the investment programme, which includes 140 major capex projects with an average spend of £170k per site. The investments are tailored to ensure each pubs’ proposition is relevant to the community where it’s based, including offering excellent food, superior service and an enjoyable environment.

This investment will also create 1,000 new jobs, demonstrating the significant contribution pubs make to the UK economy.

David Forde, UK Managing Director of Heineken, said: “We are passionate supporters of the Great British Pub and believe that well-invested pubs

run by skilled and motivated operators will continue to prosper. We believe that our commitment to investment, and understanding of consumer trends, will help our licensees’ businesses to keep growing and ensure that the Great British Pub remains at the heart of British life for generations to come.”

Secretary of State for Business, Greg Clark MP, said: “From pop-up breweries to historic watering holes, pubs are at the heart of communities and

play a vital role in local economies. This record investment by Heineken and their creation of 1,000 new British jobs is another significant vote of confidence in the UK economy.”