Healthy fast-food chain obtains funding for overseas expansion

How much?

The healthy fast-food chain known as Leon has obtained £25m from a private equity banker to help with its international growth plans.

Spice Private Equity is set be the chain’s largest shareholder. It’s decided to back the business so it can help with expansion overseas as well as broaden its presence domestically.

Leon’s chief executive and co-founder John Vincent wants to open up units in the US.

Fersen Lambranho, a Spice board member, said Leon had “immense potential” in becoming a global business.

“We see Leon as an opportunity to replicate the great success of a former investment, Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse that expanded into the US and is now listed on the Nasdaq.”