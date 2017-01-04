Harrods pledges to improve its tipping system for catering staff

Do you think all tips should be given to staff?

The department store Harrods has recently pledged to improve its tipping system for catering staff in its restaurants after industrial action was threatened.

The union that represents some of the 483-hospitality staff in the store had complained about not getting their fair share of the service charge.

The United Voices of the World (UVW) union had complained that Harrods took 75 per cent of the cash left by customers.

This meant that staff working in the restaurants only got 25 per cent of each tip left.

Harrods have not confirmed whether that is the case but said it would be improving its current system that it has in place, which is known as tronc.

The UVW union which represents around a thousand low-paid migrant workers in the UK said the stores promise of change was too slow.

The UVW’s general secretary, Petros Elia, said: “Customers expect the service charge to go to staff and that’s where it should go. If Harrods feels the need to retain a percentage they should explain why.”

He also said the union was considering a ballot of industrial action if there was no immediate improvement.

Harrods have said its employees will receive details on the new system once a review has taken place.

At present, there is currently no law which requires restaurants to hand over all tips to staff.