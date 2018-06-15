Half of Londoners consider quitting their jobs, due to lack of support around mental health

Study finds

The stigma around discussing mental health is still very much present, and the majority (79.1 per cent) of Londoners agree that not enough is being done to support mental health at work. In fact, over half (50.8 per cent) have considered resigning from a job due to lack of support. That’s according to the latest data from CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job site.

The survey of 1,100 UK workers sought to explore the topic of mental health in the workplace and how well employers support their staff. With 45.2 per cent of Londoners revealing that aspects of their job can cause them to feel anxious or depressed, it’s clear that something must be done. When asked what measures employers can introduce to help support their staff, respondents said:

Promote a healthy work-life balance – 35.8 per cent Create an environment where mental health is not stigmatised – 16.6 per cent Refer employees to a counselling service – 14.2 per cent Talk more openly about mental health – 12.2 per cent Allow them to take time out when they need to – 9.8 per cent

Furthermore, the majority (83.2 per cent) of professionals in London believe that employers should offer mental health days for staff, with 77.9 per cent agreeing that they’d be more likely to work for a company that did. A staggering 90.7 per cent also said that they believe that employers should be given training to help them understand mental health and how to help employees who may be suffering.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments: “It’s concerning to learn that professionals in London aren’t feeling supported by their employers when it comes to their mental health and it’s clear more needs to be done to tackle this. It’s a sad reality that mental health problems can affect all areas of life. But if you’re struggling to cope at work, it’s important that you don’t suffer in silence.”

Worryingly, the majority (71.4 per cent) of Londoners confessed that they would be too embarrassed to disclose information about the state of their mental health to their employer. What’s more, over half (59.5 per cent) feel guilty for taking time off for mental health reasons.

Biggins concludes: “From our data, it’s obvious that there is a deep-rooted stigma around talking about mental health, particularly at work. And it’s clear that London’s professionals are reluctant to take days off to look after their mental wellbeing. But the truth is, you wouldn’t feel bad leaving the office because of a migraine or stomach bug and your mental health shouldn’t be any different.

“If you are comfortable enough with your boss, it’s important to let them know what’s going on. They may be able to offer you support in the way of counselling, reduced or flexible hours, or time off to recharge. If your employer is very unforgiving and you feel that you are not supported, it could be time to look for a better opportunity elsewhere, in a company where your wellbeing comes first.”