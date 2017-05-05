Hackers steal customer credit card details from Debenhams Flowers

This is what happened

Hackers have managed to steal personal and financial details from tens of thousands of Debenhams customers.

The cyberattack hit the retailer’s online florist, Debenhams Flowers. Hackers stole names, addresses and financial information from 26,000 customers.

According to Debenhams, cyber criminals gained access to the systems of Ecomnova for more than six weeks, this is a third-party company that operates DebenhamsFlowers.com.

Ecomnova runs four different sites for Debenhams, this includes hampers, personalised gifts and wine online stores.

After Debenhams discovered the attack, all four sites were suspended. Affected customers were contacted by the firm also.

Sergio Bucher, chief executive of Debenhams, said: “As soon as we were informed that there had been a cyberattack, we suspended the Debenhams Flowers website and commenced a full investigation,”

“We are very sorry that customers have been affected by this incident and we are doing everything we can to provide advice to affected customers and reduce their risk.”