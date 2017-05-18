Greggs sees sales jump due to popularity of breakfast deals

Customers are enjoying the £2 breakfast offer

Greggs has seen its sales jump due to the popularity of its breakfast deals so far, this year.

Total sales managed to rise 7.5 per cent in the first 19 weeks of 2017. This can be compared with 5.7 per cent in the same period last year.

Greggs has said its £2 breakfast deal was proving popular amongst its customers. As well as this its healthy balanced choice options are also doing well.

The food chain announced earlier this year that its healthy food options now made up 10 per cent of its sales.

Greggs has said cost inflation was having a “modest impact on margins” but this is expected to ease towards the end of the year.

It said: “Whilst this pattern will constrain profit growth in the first half of the year we expect to make progress in line with our previous expectations for the year as a whole.”