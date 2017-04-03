Goldman Sachs eyes £600m Body Shop bid

Everything you need to know…

Goldman Sachs is thinking about a £600m bid for the Body Shop, french owner L’Oreal has just put the business up for sale.

Goldman is examining whether to put up an initial bid for the chain ahead of an initial deadline on Friday.

L’Oreal’s decision to sell the chain has sparked a lot of interest in the business.

Sources close to the process have said the initial sales price of 1bn euros (£850m) is “wildly optimistic” and suggested that it may only be worth £600m, it could be even less than this.

L’Oreal’s sales fell by five per cent last year at its 3,000 stores, each can be found in 66 countries around the world.

A spokesman for Goldman declined to comment on Monday.