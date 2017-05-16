Glue startup raises £2m

Heard of Sugru?

Sugru, the world’s first mouldable glue, closed its second successful crowdfunding campaign at the weekend after raising £2m from 2740 investors with leading equity crowdfunding platform Crowdcube.



Sugru’s inventor and CEO, Jane ni Dhulchaointigh is delighted at the result: “We’re thrilled and excited to have so many new investors on board for the next phase of growth. The team has worked incredibly hard to make this a success, which is no mean feat considering the level of work currently going into our global retail expansion and launch plans for the new formulation. Exciting times ahead!”



Co-founder of Crowdcube Luke Lang says: “Once again, Jane and the team at Sugru have done an amazing job at inspiring investment from the crowd, attracting £2m from a mix of Crowdcube’s 390,000 members and Sugru’s own community of avid fans and passionate customers. The success of Sugru’s latest raise is just one more example of the power of crowdfunding and how a raise on Crowdcube can help to engage existing customers and attract a new crowd of advocates.”

