Global investors set to increase investment in Europe

Eurozone stability, economic growth main drivers behind investor appetite

The majority of global investors polled in a new survey for the launch of Invest Week believe Europe has become a more attractive investment destination and expect investment to increase.

For the Global Investment Decision Makers Survey, commissioned by Invest Europe, Ipsos MORI surveyed 360 senior-level corporate and financial investment decision makers at companies from the US, China, Germany, the UK and France. It found that over three-quarters of investors in China and 71 per cent of their US peers believe Europe is a more attractive investment destination than it was five years ago. Nine out of ten respondents from China believe investors will increase investment in Europe over the next five years and 74 per cent from the US agree.

Lower taxes should be a priority for policymakers if Europe is to attract more investment according to 43 per cent of investors in France, 38 per cent in the US and 37 per cent in China. The need for better investment incentives was ranked highly by 37 per cent of respondents from the US and China, and 26 per cent in Germany.

“There is clearly robust appetite among global investors for European investment opportunities but policymakers need to consider what more they can do to attract capital,” said Michael Collins, CEO, Invest Europe. “These findings underpin the importance of bringing together European policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs at forums such as Invest Week to discuss how best to harness this interest.”