"Glamping" firms see turnover hit £2.67bn

The UK’s top caravan, camping and holiday park companies grew their turnover to £2.67bn last year, thanks to the continued appeal of “staycations” and short UK breaks, says Ortus Secured Finance, the London-based commercial lender.

According to research by Ortus Secured Finance, the total turnover of the UK’s 100 biggest caravan and holiday park companies is up nine per cent from £2.46bn five years ago.

Ortus Secured Finance says that renewed interest from holiday-makers in relatively inexpensive stays at camping and caravan sites and holiday parks since the recession is likely to be a key driver.

Operators have been able to capitalise on increased demand for alternatives to more costly overseas holidays, to generate greater opportunities for repeat business and drive up guest spending as the economy has recovered.

For example, “glamping” has made this sector of the market increasingly popular in recent years, offering a range of innovative “luxury/budget” options, with yurts, teepees, treehouses and even converted buses available.

This growing popularity could receive a further post-Brexit boost, as the reduced value of sterling makes holidays abroad even more expensive compared to staying in the UK.

Jon Salisbury, managing director at Ortus Secured Finance, comments: “Caravan, camping and holiday parks are going from strength to strength, combining value for money with high standard facilities to maximise the guest experience.”

“The recession and the ensuing trend for “staycations” gave holiday parks, camping and caravan sites access to an even broader customer base, and they have been building on this ever since.”

“Like many other businesses in the tourism, leisure and hospitality industries, operators need to commit to continued capital investment in order to maintain competitiveness and stay ahead of the game.”