Gin and scooters get added to official inflation basket

Both gin and scooters have been added to the official inflation basket.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), completes an annual revision of the list each year. It also included bicycle helmets and non-dairy milk such as soya, rice and oat milk.

The recent updated list is to be used to calculate CPIH, this is becomes the preferred method to measure consumer prices inflation by the ONS this month, following a trial period.

Senior ONS statistician Phil Gooding said: “The annual basket review enables us to keep up to date with all the latest trends, ensuring our inflation measures reflect the changing costs experienced by consumers.”

“The addition of council tax to CPIH will ensure it remains our most comprehensive measure of consumer inflation.”

The ONS is set to release its latest update on the cost of living on the 21 March.

