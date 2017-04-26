Giant bunny dies on United Airlines flight

Everything you need to know

United Airlines is currently investigating the death of a giant rabbit which was on one of its flights.

The rabbit was named Simon and was 90cm-long, he was found dead in the cargo hold once the flight had landed at Chicago’s O’Hare airport, it was travelling from London Heathrow.

Reports in UK media are saying the rabbit was being delivered to a new “celebrity” owner.

Animals dying on planes is rare but it’s also not unheard of.

In a statement sent to the BBC, United said: “We were saddened to hear this news. The safety and well-being of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team.

“We have been in contact with our customer and have offered assistance. We are reviewing this matter.”

The owner of Simon told the Sun newspaper: “Simon had a vet’s check-up three hours before the flight and was fit as a fiddle.

“Something very strange has happened and I want to know what. I’ve sent rabbits all around the world and nothing like this has happened before.”