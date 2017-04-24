General election 2017: Consumers will see less benefits with an energy bill cap

Scottish Power speaks out

The Conservative Party has plans to put a cap on household energy bills, one of the UK’s biggest providers has said this could lead to less benefits for the consumer.

A cabinet minister said on Sunday that the new pledge will be included in the Tories manifesto.

However, Scottish Power told the BBC that this move would “stop competition”.

The energy industry has doubted the new plan and said a price cap could lead to higher prices.

Keith Anderson, chief corporate officer of Scottish Power, told the BBC’s Today programme: “If you put a cap on prices, you actually stop competition. That’s the danger of price intervention,”

He also added that if companies don’t compete with one another it can leader to less benefits for the customer.