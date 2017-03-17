GCHQ denies wiretapping Donald Trump

Take a look

Britain’s communications intelligence agency GCHQ has denied wiretapping Donald Trump.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer spoke of the claims first made on US TV channel Fox News.

GCHQ said the allegations were “nonsense, utterly ridiculous and should be ignored”.

Trump has claimed that Trump Towers was under surveillance, he hasn’t provided evidence on this claim.

Claims of GCHQ’s involvement were initially made by former judge Andrew Napolitano.

Spicer quoted Napolitano as saying: “Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command.”

“He didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI and he didn’t use the Department of Justice, he used GCHQ.”

A GCHQ spokesman said: “Recent allegations made by media commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct ‘wiretapping’ against the then president-elect are nonsense.”

“They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored.”

