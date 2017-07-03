Gatwick’s long haul network hits a world record of 60 routes

UK business, rejoice

A new service to Taipei, Taiwan, takes Gatwick’s long haul network to 60 routes – the world’s largest long haul network for a single runway airport, and the fifth biggest of any European airport.

Of the top 20 airports in the world by passenger growth, Gatwick is the only one with a single runway and the airport’s flourishing long haul network is providing UK business with vital links to markets outside Europe at a critical time in the nation’s history. The vast majority of UK airfreight being exported in the hold of long haul aircraft.

The new 4-times a week China Airlines service will start on 1 December with other new long haul routes announced from Gatwick this year including Buenos Aires, Singapore, Denver, Seattle, Kigali and Vancouver.

According to the UK Government, Taiwanese business has long-standing expertise working in China, with around 80,000 Taiwanese companies located there.

Approximately 300 UK companies are currently located in Taiwan in financial and business services, ICT, telecommunications, infrastructure, environmental technology, creative industries and marine industries, with around 180 Taiwanese companies also based in the UK.

Approximately 30% of all Taiwanese who study overseas do so in this country and Taiwanese tourism to the UK has risen sharply since the lifting of the visa regime for visits of under 6 months in 2009.

Guy Stephenson, Chief Commercial Officer, Gatwick Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome China Airlines to Gatwick as part of our flourishing long haul network.

“The airport is increasingly connecting the UK to more and more destinations in all four corners of the globe including in China, the wider Far East, Africa, South America and destinations across the US.

“Given the current political climate, these global connections will provide UK businesses with vital trading links and will help them get goods to important new markets. We also stand ready to build a new runway to help drive further growth should the Government give us the green light to proceed.”