Fyre Festival hit with $100m lawsuit

The organisers of the Fyre Festival are facing a $100m (£78m) lawsuit by one of the attendees.

The event was cancelled after poor conditions were posted onto social media, as well as this, performers did not show up.

Both American rapper Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, and his business partner Billy McFarland are being sued for fraud, negligent representation and breach of contract.

They have both apologised and refunds have been given out to those who attended.

Attendee Daniel Jung, is accusing Ja Rule and McFarland of “an outrageous failure to prepare”.

The court filing said: “The festival’s lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees - suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions - that was closer to The Hunger Games or Lord of the Flies than Coachella,”

It also alleged: “The Fyre Festival was nothing more than a get-rich-quick scam from the very beginning,”

Tickets for the two-weekend event on Great Exuma Island in the Bahamas, cost from $1,200 to over $100,000. A total of 7,000 people were expected to attend.