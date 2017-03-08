Funniest reactions to the Budget 2017
This might make you laugh…
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond has spoken his plans for the Budget 2017, these are the funniest reactions we found on Twitter:
Hammond “driverless technology… something party opposite knows something about”
Still cracking jokes#budget2017
— Louise Cooper (@Louiseaileen70) March 8, 2017
Looks like Theresa May learnt the eskista (traditional Ethiopian dance) LOL #PMQs #Budget2017pic.twitter.com/v8CqTqATpQ
— Amina Yonis (@IAmInAPlace) March 8, 2017
Apparently @PHammondMP is sick & tired of people sharing this. So I thought I’d do my bit for #Budget2017pic.twitter.com/He3WcXEH4p
— Rachael (@Rachael_Swindon) March 8, 2017
#budget2017#joker#Hammond“…the last #Labourgovernment…”
Oh heavens they look sullen pic.twitter.com/OBkpIVB6Co
— Lowry Trow (@S7Lwf) March 8, 2017
Hammond’s #Budget2017benefits the top half? pic.twitter.com/FSlKQzeYV2
— jess (@jessmuirhead_) March 8, 2017