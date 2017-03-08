Funding to be put into robotics and 5G network

What do you think of these plans?

Chancellor Philip Hammond announced today as part of his budget plans, that funding would be put in place for research into robotics and the 5G mobile network.

As well as this he made the promise of more money to help support driverless cars and electric vehicle batteries.

These funds will come from the National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF), this was announced by Hammond last year.

Hammonds spending commitments:

- £270m to put the UK “at the forefront” of disruptive technologies including robotics, biotech and driverless vehicle systems.

- £16m to create a 5G hub to trial the forthcoming mobile data technology. In particular the government wants there to better mobile network coverage over the country’s roads and railway lines.

- Funds for 1,000 new PhD and fellowship positions in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) subjects.

- £200m to support local “full-fibre” broadband network projects that are designed to bring in further private sector investment.

The new promises came as good new to one robotics lecturer, Dr Sabine Hauert from the University of Bristol, said: “Robotics and AI is set to be a driving force in increasing productivity, but also in solving societal and environmental challenges,”

“It’s opening new frontiers in off-shore and nuclear energy, space and deep mining. Investment from government will be key in helping the UK stay at the forefront of this field.”

