FTSE Reshuffle: Who’s going up and who’s going down?

FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 reshuffle runners and riders

Market close on the 28th November will determine this quarter’s FTSE 100/250 promotions and relegations with the announcement on the 29th November and changes from the 15th December.

The likely movers are:

Going up to the FTSE 100

Just Eat

Smith (Ds)

Halma

Going down to the FTSE 250

Mediclinic International

Merlin Entertainments

Babcock International

The FTSE 100 and 250 indices are reviewed on a quarterly basis, in March, June, September and December. The indices are set according to share prices from the close of business on the Tuesday before the first Friday of the review month.

Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown: “Reshuffles in and out of the FTSE 100 are somewhat symbolic but can highlight companies whose stars are in the ascendancy, Just Eat being a good example having only floated a little over 3 years ago.”