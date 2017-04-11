FTSE 100 lifted as airline shares increase

These are the numbers you need to know about

London’s stock market was lifted higher due to a rise in airline shares, the FTSE 100 was up 44.71 points at 7,393.65 just before midday.

Exane BNP Paribas decided to upgrade its rating on Germany’s Lufthansa, this move then had a knock on effect to UK-listed airlines.

Shares in British airways owner IAG managed to rise by 3.3 per cent, this made it the biggest riser on the FTSE 100.

The pound rose by 0.1 per cent against the dollar to $1.2427 but managed to slip against the euro to 1.1710 euros.

